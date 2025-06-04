I’m calling it: Blooming Fire will be summer’s most viral scent. It captures that unmistakable feeling of spending all day at the beach, then heading back to the hotel, freshly showered, sitting on the balcony, waiting for your hair to dry while dipping into your snack haul. Sweet jasmine and Tahitian monoi — essentially gardenia petals soaked in coconut oil — give it a warm, sunscreen quality, while zingy bergamot adds freshness and peppery clove evokes sun-drenched skin. As tempting as it is to bathe in this, I’m saving it for my upcoming holidays. Again, perfumer Clément Gavarry masterminded this one, and he has a special talent for creating the perfect skin scent. Phlur’s Vanilla Skin and Peach Skin are just a few of his creations, but if you ask me, Blooming Fire trumps them.