Why Is Everyone Wearing Perfume To Bed?

With that in mind, wearing perfume to bed is not too dissimilar from using a lavender-infused pillow spray to help you fall asleep or taking a bath filled to the brim with calming essential oils before bed. It’s all in the notes. While zesty lemon, tangy blackberry and heady coffee make for an uplifting daytime fragrance, you might want to choose something more soothing for a bedtime perfume. Aside from lavender, Nwasike recommends neroli: “This is an airy, citrusy, green note with hints of honey and orange; it’s well-known for easing stress and reducing blood pressure,” says Nwasike. Then there’s jasmine, a white flower with a sweet aroma that Nwasike believes helps to “cleanse the mind,” relieve stress and increase daytime alertness.