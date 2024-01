Why Is Everyone Wearing Perfume To Bed?

The expert consensus? Using fragrance to help you nod off is not to be sniffed at, but that’s not the only benefit. According to Stina Seger, creative director and founder of BIBBI Parfums (a luxury Parisian perfume brand that just landed at Liberty London and is available to ship to Australia), perfume helps her achieve a lucid dreaming experience. Lucid dreaming is a vivid sensation in which you are aware that you are dreaming. To that end, lucid dreamers are able to control what happens in their dreams. Interestingly, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest that lucid dreaming can improve areas in an individual’s consciousness like problem solving and motor skills. In an R29 article titled, “I Used Lucid Dreaming To See If It Would Improve My Waking Life”, journalist Anna Samson reported fewer nightmares and the exciting feeling of retiring to bed with a sense of purpose. So, where does perfume come in? Seger believes that if you put your mind in a state using fragrance, your body will follow.