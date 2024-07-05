Finding your signature scent is a journey akin to nailing your personal style: it takes trial and error, but once you’ve found it, it becomes an integral part of your identity. Just as your wardrobe reflects your personality, your fragrance amplifies what you want to communicate to the world. The process – a fun one! – involves exploring different notes and how they interact with your body chemistry, and ultimately selecting one that speaks to you.
In great news for Aussie fragrance aficionados and Chanel devotees, Chanel is hosting its highly anticipated Parfumeur Masterclass in Sydney from Saturday the 6th of July to Sunday the 14th of July. It promises to be an immersive experience that not only celebrates the art of perfumery, but also helps you discover the Chanel fragrance that resonates with you.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Attendees will be treated to an intimate look into Chanel’s fragrance portfolio, including a rare glimpse into the processes that have shaped some of the world’s most beloved scents. The masterclass is designed to immerse participants in the brand’s rich history and the craftsmanship behind its iconic perfumes, from the ones we know and love like the legendary Chanel No. 5, to the brand’s couture line of 19 exclusive fragrances, Les Exclusifs.
But the highlight of the Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass is undoubtedly the personalised fragrance consultation. After immersing yourself in the world of Chanel perfumes, you will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one guidance from a fragrance expert. This bespoke consultation is designed to help you identify the scents that best suit your personality, preferences and lifestyle. Whether you are drawn to fresh, floral, boozy or gourmand notes, the expert will guide you through a curated selection of fragrances to help you find your perfect match.
Why You Should Consider Attending
The Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass is an opportunity to indulge your senses, expand your knowledge, and discover a new perfume. Whether you are a long-time admirer of Chanel perfumes or are simply curious about the world of high-end fragrances, this masterclass offers something for everyone.
How To Sign Up
The event will be held at Beta at 238 Castlereagh Street in Sydney from the 6th to the 14th of July 2024. To reserve your place, visit this link.
Spots for the Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass are limited, and participants are encouraged to secure a spot early. See you there!