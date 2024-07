But the highlight of the Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass is undoubtedly the personalised fragrance consultation. After immersing yourself in the world of Chanel perfumes, you will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one guidance from a fragrance expert. This bespoke consultation is designed to help you identify the scents that best suit your personality, preferences and lifestyle. Whether you are drawn to fresh boozy or gourmand notes, the expert will guide you through a curated selection of fragrances to help you find your perfect match.