Attendees will be treated to an intimate look into Chanel’s fragrance portfolio, including a rare glimpse into the processes that have shaped some of the world’s most beloved scents. The masterclass is designed to immerse participants in the brand’s rich history and the craftsmanship behind its iconic perfumes, from the ones we know and love like the legendary Chanel No. 5, to the brand’s couture line of 19 exclusive fragrances, Les Exclusifs.