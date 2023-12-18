Vanilla perfumes are having a moment right now. With over 437.4 million views on TikTok, virtually every niche perfume brand is now coming up with their take on vanilla.
But before you write this off as a short-lived trend for the gourmand-loving girlies, it's important to note that modern vanilla perfumes have evolved far beyond the traditional, cloyingly sweet body spray concoctions of the past. Perfumers have embraced the versatility of vanilla as a perfume note, creating fragrances that are contemporary and complex, and appealing to a wide range of tastes.
Some of the most anticipated perfumes to come out recently feature vanilla at its core, rather than in a supporting role, including Tom Ford's Vanilla Sex and DS & Durga's Deep Dark Vanilla (unfortunately, neither is available in Australia yet).
I for one am thrilled about the current landscape of modern vanilla perfumes, which presents an exciting opportunity to explore the dynamic nature of vanilla, with all its cosiness, nostalgia and romanticism.
Here are some of the best vanilla perfumes available right now.