ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fragrance

14 Decadent Vanilla Perfumes That Are Sophisticated (Not Sugary)

Zahra Campbell-Avenell
Last Updated 18December,2023, 4:34 am
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Vanilla perfumes are having a moment right now. With over 437.4 million views on TikTok, virtually every niche perfume brand is now coming up with their take on vanilla.
But before you write this off as a short-lived trend for the gourmand-loving girlies, it's important to note that modern vanilla perfumes have evolved far beyond the traditional, cloyingly sweet body spray concoctions of the past. Perfumers have embraced the versatility of vanilla as a perfume note, creating fragrances that are contemporary and complex, and appealing to a wide range of tastes.
Our favourite vanilla fragrances often still fall into the sweeter end of the spectrum, but they balance sweetness with sophistication. Perfume houses are combining vanilla with creative notes like spices, oud and even florals to create multi-dimensional scents that are both indulgent and refined.
Some of the most anticipated perfumes to come out recently feature vanilla at its core, rather than in a supporting role, including Tom Ford's Vanilla Sex and DS & Durga's Deep Dark Vanilla (unfortunately, neither is available in Australia yet).
I for one am thrilled about the current landscape of modern vanilla perfumes, which presents an exciting opportunity to explore the dynamic nature of vanilla, with all its cosiness, nostalgia and romanticism.
Here are some of the best vanilla perfumes available right now.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!   
ADVERTISEMENT

More from Fragrance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT