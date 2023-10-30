These Luxurious Oud Perfumes Will Make You Smell Like A Million Bucks

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Oud fragrances, often referred to as "liquid gold" in the world of perfumery, have been around for thousands of years, but have taken the Western fragrance industry by storm in recent years.
Also known as agarwood, oud is derived from the resinous heartwood of aquilaria trees, which are primarily found in Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. Its rarity and labour-intensive extraction process make it one of the most sought-after perfume ingredients in existence. Not only is it the most expensive perfume ingredient in the world (and at $3000 for a single ml of pure oud oil, it’s no surprise that some oud perfumes can cost more than your rent), but it's also incredibly complex and notoriously polarising. Pure oud has a decidedly animalic quality, but its allure lies precisely in its deep and complex character, and when artfully mixed with notes like rose, saffron, coffee or vanilla, it becomes intoxicating.
Growing up in the Middle East, the smell of oud was absolutely everywhere: in bakhoors burning incense-like smoke; in the markets; and on virtually everyone you meet. To me, its sticky, cosy, woody smell is the smell of home.
In the world of modern fragrance, oud perfumes have become a symbol of sophistication and opulence and are often favoured by those who appreciate the finer things in life. With an array of oud perfumes on the market today — from floral to gourmand — you can explore various interpretations of this exquisite scent, ranging from the subtle and understated to the bold and intense. Here are our very favourites.