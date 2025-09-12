Amika’s Signature Scent Is So Good, They Bottled It

At $49, Amika Aura is relatively affordable by fragrance standards, and is also versatile enough to layer with other fragrances in your collection. A lot of body mists come in rather large bottles (it’s not uncommon to see eight-ounce bottles these days), which are a great value, but not the most practical if you like to carry your fragrance with you — like I do. At three ounces, Amika:Aura is perfect for tossing in a work tote, or purse to refresh on the go. (I like to keep it in my gym bag to spritz after a yoga class.) “For the packaging, every detail was intentional,” says Riggs. “We obsessed over the click of the cap, and the orange actuator is a hidden surprise: a playful nod to our dual brand colours.”