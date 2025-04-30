These 8 Perfumes Are So Good, Our Editors Finished The Bottle

“This is an easy everyday choice for me. It lasts for a workday, has some projection but nothing offensive to sensitive noses, and gets me compliments. It’s not too sweet nor too earthy and it’s perfectly balanced to my nose. To me, it’s sophisticated and grown up without feeling ‘old’. Ultimately, I feel put-together when I wear it. It’s the last step before I’m ready to leave the house. I’ve got through a few bottles of this over the years and I think it’s the best Jo Malone cologne going.” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer