Why These 7 Australian Perfume Labels Should Be On Your Radar

Australian perfume is having a moment. Over the past few years, numerous independent brands have popped up offering niche fragrances that are turning heads within the beauty community.
In general, unique scents have taken over from the celebrity perfumes and fashion house scents we adored through the 2010s – now, we're all coveting perfumes that offer up something different to what everyone else on the street may be wearing, something that can truly become our signature scent and elicit "what are you wearing?" comments from passersby.
We don't need to look overseas to score perfumes like this. Australia is home to some of the best independent, unique perfume labels in the world right now. Here, find our favourites (and the scents we are personally adoring right now).