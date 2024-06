24 Women-Owned Beauty Brands That We Love To Love

With the Australian beauty industry projected to generate a cool $11.37 billion AUD in revenue in 2024, according to Torrens University (in the United States, this number is closer to $150 billion AUD ), it's no secret that women are largely fuelling the industry's appetite for beauty products. (Although, friendly reminder that gender is a construct and anyone can and should enjoy concealer and perfume.) However, with female entrepreneurs receiving less than 3% of venture capital, we still have a long way to go — and not just in the beauty space.