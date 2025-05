Having worked in beauty for over 10 years, this isn’t the first time I’ve heard concerns about products that might affect hormones. Remember when we were all obsessed with buying “clean” skincare ? The movement demonised certain ingredients like parabens (preservatives needed to protect products from bacteria) and sulfates (surfactants that give products their lather). Suddenly, everyone was worried about “endocrine disruptors” — substances that are said to interfere with the body’s hormonal system, impacting everything from weight and mood to fertility. Dermatologists have widely dispelled this as a myth , stating that there is no credible evidence showing that ingredients in cosmetic products disrupt hormones or pose a risk to our health. Despite this, it seems perfume has been added to the long list of questionable beauty products, and it isn’t just my friend who’s avoiding it.