Is there anything better than unboxing a perfume you’ve been dying to try — and falling in love at first spritz? It’s like unlocking a brighter mood or a shiny new version of yourself. That’s exactly how I felt when a very viral, very expensive fragrance landed on my doorstep recently. Even with friends over, I wasted no time bathing myself in the stuff. As expected, it was an instant hit among the group, except for one, who edged further and further away from my plume of scent. “None for me, thanks,” she said, arms outstretched. “Perfume can seriously mess with your hormones.”