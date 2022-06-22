‘Clean’ Beauty Means A Whole Lot Of Nothing — So Keep Your Money

Ashlee says it’s important to be savvy about ingredient lists and packaging. "If you want to avoid the scam of marked up, supposedly 'clean' beauty products, streamline your routine to the basics. We don't need 75 different products." Simplifying the products we need, whether skincare or haircare, is perhaps the most radical and counter-capitalist thing we can do when price gouging is rampant, adds Ashlee. If you’re still interested in the idea of clean products for the sake of your skin and hair — particularly if you have allergies and sensitivities — she suggests looking for products with fewer than 10 ingredients where possible.