‘Clean’ Beauty Means A Whole Lot Of Nothing — So Keep Your Money

Another thing that can make a product more expensive is a poor supply chain due to sustainability concerns, says Jen, and that goes for a handful of natural ingredients. "Often, companies will ignorantly use such ingredients because it fits with their ethos or some clean standard," says Jen. She gives liquorice as a popular example in many clean products. "The supply chain currently has enormous issues with respect to wild harvesting and how it’s disrupting ecosystems. Currently, there is more demand for liquorice than what is available." It isn’t just liquorice. Jen says that many commonly used natural ingredients don’t have nearly enough safety data, let alone sustainability. This puts a strain on the ecosystem (something we investigated previously at R29) and perpetuates greenwashing