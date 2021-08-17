Refillable Products Are The Future Of Beauty: Here Are 8 Brands To Try

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Climate anxiety is real, so real that it has many of us rethinking our diets, our fashion choices, and even whether we might want kids one day. And of course many of us are reevaluating our beauty habits too.
According to Zero Waste Week, 120 billion units of cosmetics packaging are produced globally each year, much of which isn't recyclable. However there are — thankfully — beauty, skincare, and hair brands that are working to fix this disposable mindset of beauty. One of these ways is by offering consumers refillable products — so you don't have to chuck out the pretty jars and bottles that your ointments and serums live in.