‘Clean’ Beauty Means A Whole Lot Of Nothing — So Keep Your Money

Dr Mahto explains that the EU and the UK have very strict guidelines on which chemicals can be used in skincare and at what doses or concentrations. "For chemicals in general, it is the dose that makes the poison," she explains. "Many things are harmless to us in low doses (as found in our skincare or food) but dangerous in higher ones." She gives formaldehyde as an example. "This is found in low doses in apples but it is not dangerous to our health," says Dr Mahto. "You can be pretty certain that if a beauty product enters the market in the UK it is safe for our skin and general health due to rigorous industry regulation."