“There has been a huge increase in obesity and people are still getting heavier, generally speaking. This tells us it’s worth reframing how we look at the issue.”Judy points to the “Lipstick Effect" to highlight the particular injustice of our blame-focused, fat-shaming culture. This phenomenon can be traced back to 1930s America during the Great Depression, when sales of lipsticks rose dramatically, despite the country being poorer than ever. “People couldn’t afford houses or cars, but they could afford to buy something small to make them feel better about themselves – like lipstick,” Judy explains. The same may well apply to food products. Everyone does what they can to make family life that little bit more comfortable – some muster up a flat deposit, others can just about stretch to branded cereal.Abbey Dunham, researcher at food trends forecasting company, thefoodpeople, sees this sort of pattern often. Abbey and her colleagues scour the globe for upcoming food trends and examine the changes in our eating habits.“Millennials and Gen Z are very health-focused," she says. "The middle classes tend to buy into health trends much more as they are educated and this drives their choices.”“[Obesity] happens to people of lower socio-economic backgrounds, due to a whole host of things like education, living standards and finance," she continues. “These are not the people buying into the healthy food trends much anyway. The group that health foods are aimed at are not the group that need it the most.”There is, however, one particular group of people who are wonderfully cynical about fad-diet culture and, despite what some bloggers may have you believe, they’re probably far healthier than most of us.“The older people are, the less concerned they are about health claims in food,” Abbey says. It’s an interesting observation, especially as this demographic is at greater risk of developing health problems. The post-war generation have seen it all before, realised it usually doesn’t work and are quite content to stick to what they know. Which, by the way, is already working pretty well.