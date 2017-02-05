Why Your Favourite Chocolate Bars Could Be About To Shrink

It's no secret that some of the UK's favourite chocolate bars have been getting smaller as we've become more conscious of calorie intake and portion control. A Twix bar weighed 60g in 1986, but now weighs just 50g. A Mars Bar now weighs 50g too, but at its chunkiest, in the '90s, it weighed 65g. Now more chocolate bars could be about to shrink in size by a hefty 20%, in order to meet new government targets for sugar content. The Sunday Times reports that Mars, Nestlé and American company Mondelez, the owners of Cadbury, have all held meetings with Public Health England about reducing the size of their bars. They are said to be concerned that replacing some of their bars' sugar content with artificial sweeteners could affect the flavour, which makes cutting bar size a more appealing option. If the reported plans come to fruition, many of the UK's most popular chocolate bars could be affected. Mars makes Twix and Galaxy as well as Mars Bars; Nestlé makes Aero and Kit Kat; and Cadbury obviously makes Dairy Milk, Crunchie, and numerous others. However, none of the manufacturers has confirmed plans to shrink its chocolate bars. According to The Sunday Times, Mars and Mondelez declined to comment on its story, while Nestlé simply called making bars smaller an "effective way to reduce sugar." It also remains to be seen whether the rumoured reduction in size would be accompanied by an equivalent drop in price.
