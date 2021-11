You’ve Been Lied To About How Much Water You Need To Drink

Dee Johnson, a senior accredited counsellor and former nutritional therapist on the Counselling Directory , says that consciousness of water intake can easily veer into obsession and become its own form of health anxiety , and it's growing increasingly common. "People are fearful that if they don't hydrate [they will lose] all the positive benefits of it and it flicks from health anxiety into very obsessional behaviour. People are not drinking naturally, they're forgetting that you get water from food as well and this real obsession that they've got to carry their water bottles and measure out how much they drink each day." This is only exacerbated by living through a pandemic. We have been encouraged to be hyperaware of our bodies and our health at all times for the sake of public safety. That vigilance spills out and manifests in many different ways , including a focus on water intake that can swiftly get out of hand, says Johnson. "We're not allowing our gut instinct and the natural way of things – our body will tell us when we're thirsty. Instead we're focusing on what you've 'got to do'. It's coming from a real fear-driven place and when someone starts to really obsess about something, they no longer have a natural relationship with it."