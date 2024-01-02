Don’t Let January Fool You — I Think Sobriety Is Genuinely Fun

The positives of not drinking are very clear to me. In my experience it is not just those to your physical and mental health (though those are significant) but learning to overcome social anxiety in awkward situations, feeling at ease in yourself, having better ability to listen to your body when it says it needs food or rest and then actively choosing to go home (or stay out). You can feel the crispness of euphoria in high definition without it being clouded by booze, you can dip out of repetitive, drunk conversations without anyone being offended (because they’re drunk), and save money. What’s even more fun is that you channel it into something else, be it something you’ve always wanted to try (pottery!) or silly little treats (those new Tony’s Chocolonely Littl’ Bits!).