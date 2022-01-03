Fancy Another? An Honest Look At How Young Women Drink Today

There's even an unconscious kind of stigma inscribed on each bottle: "Drink Responsibly." "This means everything, and nothing," says Holmes. "If you interrogated what it actually means to 'drink responsibly', it could mean anything. Drink within your budget; drink within the number of calories you wanted to have this week. Does it mean you're not drinking on your own? Does it mean you're not committing violent offences? Or does it mean that you're drinking within the chief medical officer's guidelines, not regularly more than 14 units a week because alcohol causes certain types of cancer? And even if we do fall for that messaging, we fall into the trap of dividing drinkers into 'responsible' and 'irresponsible', and miss an opportunity to talk to people wherever they're at."