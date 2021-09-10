Sadhbh: "I’ve been putting off the crickets. I could make worms make sense in my head to a certain extent but the whole crickets made me shudder involuntarily. They look far more like insects than the worms do, which can be off-putting. I think it’s because you can see where their eyes were. But once you get past that, these had a great crunch and a really intense smoky flavour I’m a fan of. It will take me a bit longer to get used to eating whole crickets but they’re definitely worth a try."