Brunch is perhaps America’s greatest export to Britain, giving us all an excellent opportunity to fill lazy (or hungover...) Sundays with pancakes and mimosas well into the afternoon. From Clapham to Camden to Chelsea, London’s restaurants have taken this slice of Americana and made it their own, adding brunch options for every palate.
In 2019, the brunch movement is still going strong, London's finest restaurants combining the American import with that great British tradition: day drinking. Some of London’s best brunch spots have even expanded their menus to include unlimited top-ups of your favourite alcoholic beverage.
Whether it’s starting off your weekend right on a Saturday, or indulging in much-needed hair of the dog on a Sunday, look through our list of brunch options to find somewhere that will leave you fully sated – and probably in need of an afternoon lie-down.