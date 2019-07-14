This Restaurant Just Cut Out All Single-Use Plastic

As we seek out ways to reduce our plastic consumption at home, and try making plastic-free work lunches and using eco-friendly straws, it's only fair that restaurants should strive to become more eco-conscious, too.
So it's encouraging to hear that one London restaurant has managed to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP) entirely.
Spring, a restaurant based at Somerset House by Waterloo Bridge, worked out that it was using a staggering 800 miles of cling film a year to cover its food products. It's now ditched cling film in favour of storing food in reusable metal and plastic containers.
"I think it's really important that we as a restaurant make a stand, and that we have made it viable and it has been incorporated into our business model," Spring's owner Skye Gyngell told the BBC. "It's not costing us money – that's really important."
As part of its SUP-free policy, the restaurant is asking suppliers to deliver products in reusable materials instead of SUP. Spring hopes that other restaurants will follow its lead and ultimately compel suppliers to ditch SUP entirely, too.
"It's really important as a business to know your power," general manager Georgie Stead added, "and know that we are at the bottom, but we can have a big impact by our push back."
Spring's anti-SUP stance follows similar measures taken by Live Nation, the world's largest concert promoter, which has vowed to eliminate single-use plastics from its venues and events by 2021.
Glastonbury also announced earlier this year that it would be banning single-use plastic bottles from the festival site as part of a revolutionary range of anti-plastic initiatives.
And the London Marathon has taken steps to reduce its environmental footprint by drastically cutting back on the number of single-use plastic bottles it made available on its 26-mile route.
