Although we try to be mindful of sustainability when it comes to food — from the products we purchase to the vessels they are stored in — certain things are harder to regulate than others, especially when we're eating out. Single use plastic straws are everywhere, with a reported 8.5 billion discarded annually in the U.K. But, over the past few months, major food corporations, trendy restaurant groups, and even cities have all joined the anti-plastic straw movement.
McDonald's announced its plan to eliminate plastic straws from 1,300 U.K. locations last year. The government has issued a widespread plastic ban in England. In addition to legal support, there are plenty of alternative straw companies continuing to pop up in an effort to eliminate unnecessary waste from our cups.
These non-plastic options are serving the earth with style — the straws range from reusable stainless steel, glass, and bamboo, to compostable patterned paper. Ahead we rounded up replacements that not only look good, but ones that we can feel good about buying. So pick out your pack and join the movement to make plastic sips a thing of the past.
