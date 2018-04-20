We can almost feel spring in the air. The birds are attempting their morning chirp routines, we're tiptoeing around in open-toed sandals while cautiously sipping iced coffee, and this Sunday is Earth Day. If getting outside in the current dicey weather to celebrate doesn't sound like your cup of tea, then we have an alternative indoor option to propose: snacking. It turns out that some of our favorite snack brands already support the planet all year long.
Also known as B Corporations, these for-profit food companies receive certification through producing goods that meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency while aspiring to, "use the power of markets to solve social and environmental problems." We rounded up 12 companies ahead that rep the B Corp seal, from big name ice cream brands to lesser known craft creations. Can picking up a pint of frosé sorbet, bar of chocolate, or block of cheese during your next grocery run really help support the environment? Scroll on to find out.