Say Goodbye To Plastic With These Chic Eco-Friendly Straws

Elizabeth Buxton
Photo: Courtesy of BASH.
Although we try to be mindful of sustainability when it comes to food — from the products we purchase to the vessels they are stored in — certain things are harder to regulate than others, especially when we're eating out. Single use plastic straws are everywhere, with a reported 500 million discarded daily in the U.S. But, over the past few months, major food corporations, trendy restaurant groups, and even cities have all joined the anti-plastic straw movement.
McDonald's announced its plan to eliminate plastic straws from 1,300 U.K. locations last year, around the same time restauranteur Danny Meyer (the mastermind behind Shake Shack) shared his restaurant group's like-minded intention to cut unnecessary waste by rolling out bio-degradable straws. On an even larger scale, cities like Malibu and countries like Taiwan issued widespread plastic bans. In addition to legal support, there are plenty of alternative straw companies continuing to pop up in an effort to eliminate unnecessary waste from our cups.
These non-plastic options are serving the earth with style — the chic straws range from reusable stainless steel, glass, and bamboo, to compostable patterned paper. Ahead we rounded up replacements that not only look good, but ones that we can feel good about buying. So pick out your pack and join the movement to make plastic sips a thing of the past.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Ever Eco On-The-Go Stainless Steel Straw



This stainless steel straw comes complete with a brush and carrying case.
Anthropologie
Ever Eco On-the-go Stainless Steel Straw
$9.00
FinalStraw 2.0



Perfect for on-the-go sipping, FinalStraw's collapsable reusable straw comes with its very own colorful carrying case that fits easily into a purse or pocket.
FinalStraw
Finalstraw
$30.00$25.00
Crate & Barrel Stainless Steel Straws



These stainless steel straws are reusable, chill-able, and angled just so for optimal sipping.
Crate & Barrel
Stainless Steel Straws, Set Of 4
$6.95
BASH Gold Stripe Foil Straws



Use BASH's multicolored paper straws as festive and eco-friendly additions to craft summer cocktails.
BASH
Gold Stripe Foil Straws
$7.00
U Konserve Stainless Steel Mini Straw



This set of four mini stainless steel straws is travel-sized so you can take environmentally conscious sips anywhere.
U Konserve
Stainless Steel Mini Straw - Set Of 4
$11.00
Barbuzzo Ice Straws



If you're looking for a sustainable straw that doesn't need to be washed or thrown away, try ice straws — which have an added bonus of making summer beverages extra Instagrammable.
Barbuzzo
Barbuzzo Ice Straws
$8.46
Blue Chai Reusable Organic Bamboo Straws



Made from real, unprocessed, and uncompressed bamboo stalks, these reusable straws make for smooth sipping.
Blue Chai
Reusable Organic Bamboo Straw
$1.90
Aardvark Eco-Flex Paper Straws



Aardvark's straws are specially crafted with the anti-plastic movement in mind, made from durable natural papers, and come complete with poppy prints.
Aardvark
Sea Turtles Retail Pack Eco-flex® Paper St...
$7.99
Terrain Stainless Steel Cocktail Straws



Sip sustainably and pick up a set of these gold, silver, and rose gold-polished stainless steel straws.
Terrain
Stainless Steel Cocktail Straws
$16.00
Simply Straws Bent Classic Glass Straw & Brush



Simply Straws offers up an array of brightly-colored glass options that are bent for easy sipping — and are sold with individual brushes for easy cleaning.
Simply Straws
Bent Classic Glass Straw & Brush
$12.50
