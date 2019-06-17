Say Goodbye To Plastic With These Chic Eco-Friendly Straws

Although we try to be mindful of sustainability when it comes to food — from the products we purchase to the vessels they are stored in — certain things are harder to regulate than others, especially when we're eating out. Single use plastic straws are everywhere, with a reported 500 million discarded daily in the U.S. But, over the past few months, major food corporations, trendy restaurant groups, and even cities have all joined the anti-plastic straw movement.
McDonald's announced its plan to eliminate plastic straws from 1,300 U.K. locations last year, around the same time restauranteur Danny Meyer (the mastermind behind Shake Shack) shared his restaurant group's like-minded intention to cut unnecessary waste by rolling out bio-degradable straws. On an even larger scale, cities like Malibu and countries like Taiwan issued widespread plastic bans. In addition to legal support, there are plenty of alternative straw companies continuing to pop up in an effort to eliminate unnecessary waste from our cups.
These non-plastic options are serving the earth with style — the chic straws range from reusable stainless steel, glass, and bamboo, to compostable patterned paper. Ahead we rounded up replacements that not only look good, but ones that we can feel good about buying. So pick out your pack and join the movement to make plastic sips a thing of the past.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
1 of 10
Ever Eco On-The-Go Stainless Steel Straw
This stainless steel straw comes complete with a brush and carrying case.
2 of 10
FinalStraw 2.0
Perfect for on-the-go sipping, FinalStraw's collapsable reusable straw comes with its very own colorful carrying case that fits easily into a purse or pocket.
3 of 10
Crate & Barrel Stainless Steel Straws
These stainless steel straws are reusable, chill-able, and angled just so for optimal sipping.
4 of 10
BASH Gold Stripe Foil Straws
Use BASH's multicolored paper straws as festive and eco-friendly additions to craft summer cocktails.
5 of 10
U Konserve Stainless Steel Mini Straw
This set of four mini stainless steel straws is travel-sized so you can take environmentally conscious sips anywhere.
6 of 10
Barbuzzo Ice Straws
If you're looking for a sustainable straw that doesn't need to be washed or thrown away, try ice straws — which have an added bonus of making summer beverages extra Instagrammable.
7 of 10
Blue Chai Reusable Organic Bamboo Straws
Made from real, unprocessed, and uncompressed bamboo stalks, these reusable straws make for smooth sipping.
8 of 10
Aardvark Eco-Flex Paper Straws
Aardvark's straws are specially crafted with the anti-plastic movement in mind, made from durable natural papers, and come complete with poppy prints.
9 of 10
Terrain Stainless Steel Cocktail Straws
Sip sustainably and pick up a set of these gold, silver, and rose gold-polished stainless steel straws.
10 of 10
Simply Straws Bent Classic Glass Straw & Brush
Simply Straws offers up an array of brightly-colored glass options that are bent for easy sipping — and are sold with individual brushes for easy cleaning.
