The Environment
News
Why 2020 Has To Be The Climate Change Election
by
Arielle Martinez Cohen
Health Trends
The NYC March For Science Had A Lineup Of All Women Speakers — & They Slayed
Alejandra Salazar
May 4, 2019
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Recycling Makeup
Thatiana Diaz
Apr 22, 2019
Beauty
Refillable Beauty Products Will Help Save The Planet — & Your Money
Elizabeth Bennett
Apr 22, 2019
Free Table
These Spots Give Discounts For Bringing Your Own Bowls, Cups & Bags
In honor of Earth Day, many people are feeling revved up and ready to do something to help the planet, but consumers can make a small difference 365 days
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
7 Beauty Brands That Make Recycling Their Packaging Easy
When considering your skin and hair-care routines, it may be what's inside a product that counts — but in 2019, the packaging is also worthy of your
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
10 Small Beauty Tweaks That Will Help Save The Planet
We really do wish we could be the type of citizen who lives a zero-waste lifestyle. You know those people who hold the contents of their lives in a Mason
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
These Towels Remove Your Makeup & Help The Environment
After a long day, there's no greater thrill than going home, taking off your bra, opening up a bottle of wine, and washing your face — anything to
by
Thatiana Diaz
Shopping
Keep These Sustainable Brands In Mind When Shopping On Earth Day ...
While preparing to write about the mutable, ever-evolving and increasingly pressing topic of “sustainability” in time for Earth Day, we had deep
by
Emily Ruane
The Environment
Tiny Home Living Practices Anyone Can Adopt In The Name Of Sustai...
One of the primary positive impacts that's discussed in connection with the Tiny House Movement is how much more sustainable the small space lifestyle is
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
H&M Launched Their Conscious Exclusive Collection, Just In Time F...
H&M is one of the few mass retailers embracing the sustainable fashion movement, one kickass collection at a time. Since 2010, the Swedish brand's
by
Eliza Huber
Paid Content
Meet 6 Gen Z Activists That Are Setting An Extraordinary Example
At first glance, Gen Z may appear to be like every generation of youth before them: unflinchingly determined, stubborn, idealistic, and clinging to a
by
Deenie Hartzog-Mi...
News
The GOP Treats Climate Change Like A Joke. AOC Just Called Them O...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to make something clear: The U.S. will inevitably end up paying for the effects of climate change, which already
by
Andrea González-R...
News
7 Powerful Photos From The Global Youth Climate Strike
Thousands of children and teenagers across the world went on strike Friday to demand adults take action against climate change. Organizers said that young
by
Andrea González-R...
Trader Joe's Tips
Here's How To Shop More Sustainably At Trader Joe's (Wi...
Trader Joe's recently promised to make some significant changes that will reduce plastic usage in its stores in 2019, including: cutting down the number
by
Olivia Harrison
Shopping
These Sustainable Retailers Will Reward You For Recycling Your Cl...
It's no secret anymore: clothing waste is a big environmental problem. Clothing production has doubled between 2000 and 2014, and the world produced 16
by
Emily Ruane
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Is Making A Big Change In Its Stores & We'...
Trader Joe's is giving customers what they want. No, not a whole new line of Cookie Butter products, but something just as good and much more necessary.
by
Olivia Harrison
News
Students Ask Mitch McConnell To Back The Green New Deal, Saying I...
More than 100 young climate activists, including students from the state of Kentucky, rallied outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office in
by
Andrea González-R...
Politics
AOC Introduces Ambitious Green New Deal Resolution To Fight Clima...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making good on her promise to make the fight against climate change one of her main legislative priorities. The freshman
by
Andrea González-R...
Vegan Diet
Go Vegan & You Could Win Beyoncé Tickets For Life
Giving up bacon, cheese, fried eggs, and ice cream is something many of us have vowed never to do. It would just be too damn hard. And yet, if there's one
by
Olivia Harrison
Living Green
Marie Kondo Came For Your Stuff; Bea Johnson Is Coming For Your G...
Bea Johnson isn’t a New Yorker, but you could be forgiven for mistaking her for one. Sitting in the lobby of 1 Hotel Central Park, she’s in head to
by
Anna Louie Sussman
Beauty
Your Makeup Routine Might Not Be As Eco-Friendly As You Think
With the ice caps melting and carbon emissions skyrocketing, it's easy to feel helpless about the dire state of our planet. But at some point, the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Vegan Fashion Week? Don't Knock It Till You Try It
As if Fashion Month wasn't niche enough of an event as it is, it's getting even more nuanced: Vegan Fashion Week is headed to Los Angeles. In attempts to
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Care About The Oceans? Shop These Brands
You probably clicked on this article because you care about the ocean. And good for you. (Seriously — that's great.) But, in case you don't have the
by
Landon Peoples
US News
The Supreme Court Just Gave A Major Climate Change Lawsuit The Go...
The Trump administration’s request to dismiss an unprecedented court case has been denied. On Friday, the Supreme Court turned down the request to put
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Everlane's New Winter Collection Is Ultra Cozy (& Completely...
Update: Everlane's ReNew collection, a part of its new plastic-free initiative, is finally here. Full of cozy looking fleeces and must-have puffer
by
Channing Hargrove
Food & Drinks
Say Goodbye To Plastic With These Chic Eco-Friendly Straws
Although we try to be mindful of sustainability when it comes to food — from the products we purchase to the vessels they are stored in — certain
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dedicated Feature
This Is What Happens When Sustainable Fashion & Design Collide
It’s rare for a shopping trip to also feel like an educational or mindful experience, but EILEEN FISHER has accomplished just that with its newly opened
by
Olivia Stone
Food & Drinks
California Becomes First To Ban Plastic Straws From Restaurants S...
Do you live in the Golden State? If so, say goodbye to a mainstay of soda counters: the humble plastic straw. Food & Wine reports that Governor Jerry
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
This Buzzy Brand Wants To Save The Ocean — & Your Skin-Care Routine
Nobody enjoys being preached to about the devastating effects of human callousness on the ocean, so let's lay it out with statistics instead of sermons
by
Rachel Krause
Food & Drinks
Edible Straws, Anyone? LOLIWARE Is Out To Make The World's F...
Campaigns to ban the use of plastic straws have skyrocketed this year.. And while it’s easy to point out a problem, finding a lasting solution is easier
by
Sarah Midkiff
