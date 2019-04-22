Your Sustainable Lingerie Starter-Pack

In a positive turn, we've all begun to care more and more about where our clothing is coming from. From demanding sustainable practices from our favorite fast fashion brands to seeing luxury houses publicly announce their commitment towards forging an eco-friendly path, the spotlight on green fashion has hit its stride. But, what about our under-clothing? The lingerie and intimates we wear shouldn't just be an afterthought — both in design and in sustainability. If we're starting to hold our clothes to higher social and economic standards, the same should go for what we wear beneath it all. And if you're just starting your sustainable-shopping journey, intimates are the perfect place to start.
Fortunately, there's a fresh crop of cute (and sexy!) undies brands out there that are checking off all the boxes, without sacrificing style. And platforms like Instagram are making it easier to discover them one after the next. Because if there's anything we don't want looking like an afterthought, it's the pieces we're trying to sport during sexy-times. Inserting a brief pause here to add a reminder that lingerie isn't only for other people. Your partner or significant other may benefit from it, but at the end of the day, the best lingerie is chosen for yourself. And part of feeling good in it is feeling good about where it's coming from.
Indulge in the sustainable-chic picks ahead so you can look good and feel good (in more ways than just one...).
