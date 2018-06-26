Your Sustainable Lingerie Starter-Pack

Fortunately, there's a fresh crop of cute (and sexy!) undies brands out there that are checking off all the boxes, without sacrificing style. And platforms like Instagram are making it easier to discover them one after the next. Because if there's anything we don't want looking like an afterthought, it's the pieces we're trying to sport during sexy-times. Inserting a brief pause here to add a reminder that lingerie isn't only for other people. Your partner or significant other may benefit from it, but at the end of the day, the best lingerie is chosen for yourself. And part of feeling good in it is feeling good about where it's coming from.