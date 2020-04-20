5 Activists On Positivity & Progress In Fashion

Conscious consumption! With the rise in online sales last month for fast fashion brands, I feel it's sad and clear that when we purchase things, we’re still only thinking of ourselves. The wider impact of the purchase is still not considered by so many people, such as the resources required for the material, the labour to produce the item, the workers who pack and distribute the item and the long-term life of the garment. The first step is being aware and conscious of how you consume and who it affects. From there we can start to make small changes to our purchasing decisions which will lead to wider changes in how we consume.