The Coolest Swimwear Made From Recycled Fishing Nets & Plastic Bottles

Finding the perfect swimwear can be even more troublesome than avoiding Line of Duty spoilers, right? There’s so much to think about when it comes to swimsuits and bikinis: cut, coverage, colour. Is it boned? Exactly which straps come off? Do high-waisted briefs really make us look like a Baywatch-era Pammy? Now, with sustainability a much bigger – and vital – part of the fashion conversation, considering how, where and what your swimwear is made from is a key factor, too.
The good news is that there’s a growing number of brands creating cool collections using a game-changing yarn, Econyl, which transforms fishing nets and marine waste into a high-quality textile that you can wear time after time. There's no compromise on style, either. Meet the five rising stars who’ve caught our eye with covetable designs and a dedication to making a positive change.