The Coolest Swimwear Made From Recycled Fishing Nets & Plastic Bottles

Finding the perfect swimwear can be even more troublesome than avoiding Line of Duty spoilers, right? There’s so much to think about when it comes to swimsuits and bikinis cut , coverage, colour. I s it boned ? Exactly which straps come off? Do high-waisted briefs really make us look like a Baywatch-era Pammy ? Now, with sustainability a much bigger – and vital – part of the fashion conversation, considering how, where and what your swimwear is made from is a key factor, too.