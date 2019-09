Is The Second Wave Of Sustainability Finally Here?

And these other options are increasingly available to us, from both large corporations and startups. But the brands who’ve been successful at pushing sustainable products are the ones who’ve put design, not ethics, at the forefront of their messaging, says Lintott: “I think Reformation has done a really good job of doing that so far. It’s about creating lifestyle brands that are inspiring.” Essentially, we need more than moral reasons to buy better – we need convincing of the argument, of the sort that changed the course of the food industry: fast food was made to look cheap and unhealthy, and it became aspirational to buy better. And as for food, for fashion. (Whether you can afford to, and whether fast fashion is a class issue or not, is another story entirely .)