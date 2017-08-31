"I love fashion," Blanchard continues. "Not only do I love clothes, but I am a part of this industry, and have been for almost three decades. I feel a real responsibility as a fashion journalist to help change the way the industry is going. It's not about pointing fingers. We are all in this together. It's about helping other fashion lovers like me make the best choices and to understand that clothes do not materialise by magic but are made by somebody – often in a faraway country – who is not being paid fairly, or treated in a way that we would want to be treated ourselves. All I want is to be able to trust the brands and retailers who are making an extremely good business out of selling us some really fantastic fashion to ensure the garment workers are not worried that the factory they work in is about to collapse around them, and that they are not having to work 60+ hours a week on a wage that doesn't feed them or their families."