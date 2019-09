So what can we expect from the podcast? "Being part of Fashion Revolution's Who Made My Clothes podcast has been an educational journey for me and I hope it will similarly educate and inspire others to be part of the change in the industry," Blanchard explains. "We are already seeing some positive steps including the new Bangladesh Accord following on from the Accord set up after the Rana Plaza factory disaster in 2013. The podcast features Eric and Guy who have been part of a year-long research project called Garment Worker Diaries , which has followed a group of women in Cambodia, India and Bangladesh, talking to them about their everyday lives – and how they finance them. It's really important to put names to the women whose hands make our clothes and to realise they are dealing with the same sorts of everyday issues we all have to deal with – ensuring our children get to school on time, cleaning the house, budgeting for meals and clothes. There are many aspects of our lives that are universal. But these women have the added stresses of poor working conditions, the lowest pay, and the inability to speak out if they are being bullied or harassed. The podcast will explain why unions and freedom of association are so important and how we can help to campaign for brands to make sure their factory workers are properly unionised and able to negotiate for better wages. I would love to think that Usha, Fatema and Halema, who feature in episode two of the podcast, might be listening in and feeling hopeful that by taking part in the Garment Worker Diaries, their voices are being heard and that the rest of the world is listening too. Together, we can change the way our clothes are made."