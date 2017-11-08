Arket’s first Spring/Summer collection is a continuation of the principles and concepts established with its debut collection, which launched when the store first opened in the UK back in August. With the aim of democratising quality through widely accessible, well-made products, designed to be worn and adored for a long time, Arket changed the face of the high street with a refreshing brand that placed quality as highly as sustainability and design.
Now, barely three months since Arket opened the doors to its flagship on Regent Street, there's already a second UK store in Covent Garden, a thriving online shop and retail spaces in Copenhagen, Brussels and Munich.
Today, the brand exclusively shares the SS18 collection, expanding the existing library of materials to include summer qualities such as a signature Parachute Cotton, and knits from cotton blended with silk or linen. A women’s 2-in-1 mac is added to the line alongside new colours, as well as the beginning of the Artist Edition series, for which artists Amélie Fontaine and Takashi Tsushima have been invited to create prints for a jersey collection.
The archive collection – a solid foundation of products you want to find again and again – is reimagined in varying materials, colours and proportions to create an update on the everyday uniform for spring and summer. If you still haven't found time to make a trip to Arket, you'll want to try this second offering as it's even stronger than the first. In terms of elegant wardrobe staples in a flattering palette, no one on the high street is nailing it quite like Arket. Click ahead to see the full new womenswear collection for SS18 and start your shopping list now.