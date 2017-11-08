Arket Just Unveiled Its New Collection — & We're Buying It All

Arket’s first spring/summer collection is a continuation of the principles and concepts established with its debut offering that launched in August. With the aim of democratizing quality through widely-accessible, well-made products designed to be worn and adored for an extended period of time, Arket is working to change fast-fashion's reputation by focusing on quality as much as it's focusing on sustainability and design.
On Wednesday, the brand is exclusively sharing its spring '18 selection, expanding the existing library of materials to include seasonal staples, like a signature Parachute Cotton and knits from cotton blended with silk or linen. A women’s two-in-one raincoat is added to the line alongside new colors, as well as the beginning of the Artist Edition series, for which artists Amélie Fontaine and Takashi Tsushima have been invited to create prints for a jersey collection.
The archive collection — a solid foundation of products you want to find again and again — is reimagined in varying materials, colors, and proportions to create an update on the everyday uniform for warm-weather. And if you still haven't found time to make a trip to Arket (it's currently only available in Europe), this second offering has made the retailer worth paying even more attention to.