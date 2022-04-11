Kress Ignited My Love for Fashion — Now It’s Another Casualty of Puerto Rico’s Economic Crisis

Natalia Nieves, 37, knows this feeling, too. Her relationship with Kress started when she was around four years old, when her father José Nieves began working there as a store manager, a profession that would continue for the next 34 years in the towns of Caguas, Cayey, and Humacao. “My dad was always very passionate about servicing his clients,” she says. “He was very loved by everyone there.” But her favorite memories are when her dad would come home with new clothes for her and her two sisters: “We’d do fashion shows at home with his gifts,” she says. Some afternoons, she’d stay with her dad at the store after school until it was time to close, when she’d beg him to let her say the closing message over the intercom. “He’d never let me, but one day I just did it,” Nieves, who still shops at Kress to this day, says laughing. “Imagine this 8-year-old girl doing the closing message over the intercom. Clients were laughing so hard.”