Form An Orderly Queue: Arket Just Opened Its Second UK Store

Last month, we delighted in the opening of Arket's first store, on London's Regent Street. But if you've struggled to get in for the throngs queueing to snap up the Scandi designs and homeware, we've got good news – today Arket opens its second London store in Covent Garden. Nestled in the heart of the West End on Long Acre, the store open its doors at noon but get there fast as the first 100 guests will receive a special gift. Limited numbers of Arket’s first publication will also be available, prior to its official release.
For those of you who somehow missed the excitement when Arket first launched, Arket is a modern-day market from the H&M group that offers essential products for men, women, children and the home with the mission to democratise quality through widely accessible, well-made, durable products, designed to be used and loved for a long time. Like Scandinavian sophistication and minimalism? Then you'll love this.
The second UK store will also include a café based on the New Nordic Food Manifesto which will be larger than the café in the Regent Street store. And if you want to rustle up your own take on Arket's Scandi dishes at home, the website features some delicious recipes, including apple crumble pie, a mushroom rye sandwich and meringue and nectarine cake.
More interested in the clothes than the culinary offerings? Now summer is well and truly over, we've got our eyes on the Melton Belted Coat, the Merino Marinère Jumper, and the Contrast-Panel Knitted Dress. See you at the tills.
