The day has finally arrived! After months of anticipation, today Arket has opened the doors of its flagship store on London's Regent Street as well as launching online. But don't worry if you're not based in or around London, locations are opening throughout Europe in the coming weeks and months.
We gave you a teaser of the collections with a sneak preview back in June and again when we exclusively revealed the beautiful campaign images earlier this month but now you can actually get your hands on all the items you've been eyeing up, as its first retail space opens.
From chic knitwear to elegant dresses, precision-fit denim and the ultimate trench coat, Arket offers a versatile foundation of timeless products you'll want to wear again and again, all priced roughly between £30 and £100.
If you're planning on making an online purchase shortly, we also recommend heading to the sophisticated, minimalist store to see Arket in all its IRL glory. The interior has been designed by the company's creative director Ulrika Bernhardtz, who also designed the stores of other H&M group companies & Other Stories and COS. Bernhardtz wanted to encapsulate Arket's identity, while creating a "breathing space" for customers to shop at leisure. After you've perused each shelf, make sure you check out Arket's café serving healthy ‘new Nordic’ cuisine, too.
Ahead, team Refinery29 has chosen the items on their Arket wish list – just don't go sharing with all your friends at once.