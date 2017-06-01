The store will make its debut in prime location in the heart of Regent Street in London this autumn and, today, a second retail space was announced, which will open in Covent Garden at 27-29 Long Acre later this year. To recap, the new stores will stock Arket's own brand (think chic, elegant silhouettes and timeless wardrobe essentials which will be slightly more expensive than H&M, ranging from roughly £33 to £100) alongside a selection of non-H&M brands. In select stores, there will also be a café serving healthy ‘new Nordic’ cuisine.