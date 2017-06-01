Arket hasn't even opened yet and it's already causing a fashion frenzy. When news broke in March that the H&M group was launching a new clothing and homeware brand – its 8th brand to date – those with a keen eye for Scandi style (come on, everyone raise your hand) got very excited.
The store will make its debut in prime location in the heart of Regent Street in London this autumn and, today, a second retail space was announced, which will open in Covent Garden at 27-29 Long Acre later this year. To recap, the new stores will stock Arket's own brand (think chic, elegant silhouettes and timeless wardrobe essentials which will be slightly more expensive than H&M, ranging from roughly £33 to £100) alongside a selection of non-H&M brands. In select stores, there will also be a café serving healthy ‘new Nordic’ cuisine.
But if you can't wait until autumn, click on to see a teaser of what's in store from your new high street favourite, Arket.