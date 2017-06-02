Your First Look At H&M’s New Minimalist (& Totally Chic) Line

This fall, the store will make its debut at the heart of Regent Street in London; on Thursday, a second retail space was announced, which will open in Covent Garden (also in London) later this year. To recap, the new shops will stock Arket's own brand (think chic, elegant silhouettes and timeless wardrobe essentials that will be slightly more expensive than H&M, ranging from roughly $45 to $130) alongside a selection of non-H&M brands. In select destinations, there will also be a café serving healthy "new Nordic" cuisine. (Swedish meatballs, anyone?)