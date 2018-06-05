Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Minimalism Guide
Fashion
Minimal Jewelry Pieces We’re Eyeing This Fall
by
Eliza Huber
More from Minimalism Guide
Shopping
A Capsule Wardrobe Is The Solution To All Your Summer Dressing Woes
Us
Jun 5, 2018
Beauty
Glossier's
Huge
Announcement Means Way More Products
Samantha Sasso
Feb 26, 2018
Shopping
23 Minimalist Engagement Rings For The Non-Flashy Bride
Ray Lowe
Oct 13, 2017
Fashion
Your First Look At H&M’s New Minimalist (& Totally Chic) Line
Arket hasn't even opened yet, and it's already causing a fashion frenzy. When news broke in March that the H&M group was launching a new clothing and
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Are Motherhood & Minimalism Incompatible?
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Juno DeMelo
Fashion
This Minimalist Brand Represents The
New
Meaning Of Luxury
These days, the idea of "luxury" is getting a makeover — the term no longer refers to designer bags and lush fur coats alone. In fact, a newly launched
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Beauty
This New Beauty Line Is A Minimalist's Dream
Finding a beauty routine that’s quick and efficient isn’t always easy. That's because the market is flooded with aisles and shelves of cleansers,
by
Samantha Sasso
Shopping
How To Build A Winter Wardrobe With Just 10 Items
Each year, building out a solid winter wardrobe can feel like quite the to-do. There's a balance to strike, and our cold-weather clothes need to be as
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
This New E-Shop Is A Minimalist's Dream
If your Instagram feed showcases your monochromatic wardrobe and usually relies on white or marble backdrops, listen up: There's a new blogger-started
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Why Minimal Doesn’t Have To Mean Boring
No prints. No colors (except for navy). No fun. Of course, that's not the case for self-described minimalists, but to women who like a little bit of oooh!
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
15 Simple Accessories Minimalists Will Love
A life of minimalism is all about keeping your look clean — so you likely won't see someone who prefers simple, understated items rocking a bold
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
San Francisco
How To Master Minimalist Dressing, The Everlane Way
The thought of having to put aside our arsenal of prints is enough to bring tears to our eyes. But, we can’t ignore the recent surge in pared-down
by
Angela Tafoya
Celebrity Style
The Very Unique Way Kim K. Does Minimalism
You could say we're sort of on a minimalism kick. But, we're not the only ones. Kim Kardashian was spotted in this head-to-toe off-white ensemble today
by
Gina Marinelli
Street Style
When It Comes To Street Style, Sometimes Less Is More
One of the biggest tricks to always looking awesome takes quite a bit of foresight, planning, and curation, but it's basically foolproof: If you only
by
Us
Fashion
Skull Jewelry We Actually Like (Note: It's Not Blingy)
Brooklyn jewelry house Odette New York's newest line, Minerva Divinus, was inspired by ancient mythology and divine proportions—and it shows. The
by
Lexi Nisita
Events
Preen Does Ice-Cold Minimalism for Spring 2011
Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi's hip-to-trot label Preen is always one of our favorite shows of the season. Whether it's a red power dress or an
by
Xiyin Tang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted