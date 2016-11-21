Each year, building out a solid winter wardrobe can feel like quite the to-do. There's a balance to strike, and our cold-weather clothes need to be as warm as they are cool. Sure, that sounds easy enough, but in practice, it can be hard to decipher which veteran pieces are worth holding onto, which are worthy of investing in and replacing, and which items are just plain unnecessary. And, with trends changing as fast as they do these days, this process can be all the more confusing.



There is, however, a recipe for success — and it's all about paring back. In the slideshow ahead, we've broken down the 10 categories of items that aren't up for debate. Here's what you do: Look at your closet, and separate your clothes by section. Now you can more easily see what's happening. Don't have anything that fits one of the categories? Time to buy something new. Have 13 items that fit into the same one? Time to get rid of the versions you wear least. Once you have all 10 categories tuned up, then, and only then, should you pepper in those extra, purely on-trend pieces.



Seriously, you can get through the season with just 10 items. Click through to start getting the job done.