Why Minimal Doesn’t Have To Mean Boring

No prints. No colors (except for navy). No fun. Of course, that's not the case for self-described minimalists, but to women who like a little bit of oooh! in their outfits, minimalism can seem like a fancy word for "boring." Not so fast: Minimalism has a Monet effect, in that it might look simple at first glance, but there's a world of things to examine upon closer inspection. From clever cuts to lovely construction, minimal fashion doesn't give it all away immediately, which — pro tip — makes minimal fashion people some of the most low-key awesome people to strike up a conversation with.
If you don't have a dinner party full of women dressed in sculptural black cotton-poplin tops and Japanese trousers coming up, this slideshow should give you enough material to lift from. Ahead, how five women do new minimalism.