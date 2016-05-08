Why Minimal Doesn’t Have To Mean Boring

Connie Wang
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
No prints. No colors (except for navy). No fun. Of course, that's not the case for self-described minimalists, but to women who like a little bit of oooh! in their outfits, minimalism can seem like a fancy word for "boring." Not so fast: Minimalism has a Monet effect, in that it might look simple at first glance, but there's a world of things to examine upon closer inspection. From clever cuts to lovely construction, minimal fashion doesn't give it all away immediately, which — pro tip — makes minimal fashion people some of the most low-key awesome people to strike up a conversation with.
If you don't have a dinner party full of women dressed in sculptural black cotton-poplin tops and Japanese trousers coming up, this slideshow should give you enough material to lift from. Ahead, how five women do new minimalism.

More from Styling Tips