White Handbags Are Trending: How To Style Coach’s Jonie Bag

No need to wait until Memorial Day: White purses are trending this season and will only continue their takeover this summer. But while spring handbag trends have been marked by more oversized totes and satchels — practical for long days that take you from the office to the gym — summer will see the return of mini bags , more suitable for vacations and outdoor spritz evening dates. Best of all: You don’t have to wait until the official kickoff to warm weather to get started thanks to the new Coach Jonie Bag . The half-moon-shaped — which, in addition to themilky“chalk” colorway, is available in summer-appropriate pastels like pink, purple, and pistachio, as well as an evening black — comes in a size that’s just big enough to fit your essentials but not take up too much room in your carry-on.