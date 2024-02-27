All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Six months ago, the spring/summer 2024 runways introduced fashion trends that are fresh, exciting, and decidedly wearable. Now, at the tail end of winter, we’re already seeing so many of these looks on the street. From sheer slips and overlays thrown over colored tights to mod mini dresses worn with knee-high boots, there’s a natural way to incorporate all of these pieces into your wardrobe, regardless of your mood or fashion aesthetic.
At Coach, we saw the brand’s signature rugged-preppy aesthetic overthrown by sexy deconstructed slips, crochet, and even the color lavender, encompassing many of the trends you’ll learn about below. Meanwhile, houses like Tibi, Versace, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tory Burch, and Fendi finished outfits with decorative ballet flats, plenty of which incorporated sheer elements and embellishments. Styling these shoes with matching, monochrome socks at varying heights is the intent, seemingly drawing more and more attention to the sleek and simple footwear that’s been on the rise.
Perhaps the most divisive trends of the bunch are hot pants and double waistbands, which encourage very leggy moments and peeks of underwear, respectively. Micro shorts, seen on the runways in leather or as part of a co-ord set, can be seen as the evolution to the no-pants trend, and an indication that it’s time to ditch stockings for bare legs when temperatures rise. Meanwhile, we’re already seeing plenty of brands churning out trousers à la Christian Siriano and Proenza Schouler, where tailored pants were either folded over at the waist or giving way to a boxer insert, challenging the notion of traditional workwear.
Ahead, see how you can channel the fashion trends on the spring 2024 runways by shopping a select few pieces to update your closet.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Ballet Flats
How can you fancify your flats this season? Let us count the ways. While most of us have historically collected leather ballerinas adorned with — at most — a delicate, wire-thin bow at the toe, this season’s ballet style has head-turning decals. Whether it’s a mesh design with a functional strap across the upper (seen here at 3.1 Phillip Lim); a shoe with a chain that circles the ankle (Fendi); or a shiny patent leather flat paired with a matching sock (Tibi), this trend proves that footwear can be whimsical and elevated, even without a heel.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Lavender & Lilac
Purple was once the colorway with the most meager stock selection at any given retailer. But this season’s runways have swiftly changed that. Shades of red, green, and purple were most prominent in the spring collections, but we’re seeing a street-style pick-up in lavender and lilac statement pieces as we approach the warmer months. Spotted at Coach in the form of crochet, Kate Spade New York in head-to-toe sequins, and 3.1 Phillip Lim via chiffon slips, this trending hue is easy on the eyes and can be associated with the quintessential freshness that comes with spring. Whether you play to that theme with florals or invest in a bag to provide a color pop is entirely up to you.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Sculptural Minis
The most beloved (and memorable) sculptural mini dress of the season was presented at Tory Burch, with wiring that circles the body to provide structure and a skin-baring, off-the-shoulder neckline. Of course, seeing it shortly thereafter on Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez didn’t hurt the “Hoop” dress’ staying power. However, it wasn’t the only mod mini we saw. Similar shapes and structures were spotted at JW Anderson, Carolina Herrera, Rosie Assoulin, and Prabal Gurung. For a more approachable take on the trend, opt for a ’60s-inspired silhouette.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Sheer Slips & Overlays
Sheer dresses that draw focus to undergarments, while adding touches of color or texture to a look, are key this season. Even if you choose to layer a slip underneath for a more modest approach, mesh, stretch-chiffon, and translucent satin fabrics still make for a stylish touch. Think of this head-to-toe “naked” trend as an update to the tattoo sleeve top from seasons past, and test it out with bodysuits, bralettes, and high-waisted briefs for starters.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Hot Pants
The no-pants trend of last year evolved into hot pants that have zippers and buttons — and you can wear them without tights. Seen predominantly on the runways at Isabel Marant, Tom Ford, Khaite, Gucci, and Miu Miu, high-waisted briefs should be considered the focal point of any given spring look — despite the fact that they’re, ahem, barely there. The micro-shorts trend pairs well with platforms or heels, introducing a ’70s vibe into your closet. Whether you opt for sequins or patent leather, these work best within the context of your look as a high-shine statement piece.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Bold Crochet
Crochet patterns with a thicker, open-knit weave were spotted all over the spring runways, producing a look that’s bolder than your average vacation dress thrown over a bikini. At Loewe, dramatic crochet dusters with oversized gold buttons were floor-length and at JW Anderson dresses were hardened into a more structural shape and teamed with matching woven flats. Michael Kors paid homage to the ’70s by accessorizing crochet pieces with gold hardware and sleek leather accessories. Make sure your crochet this season follows suit, whether that means it’s bursting with color or highly stylized.
Spring 2024 Fashion Trend: Double Waistbands
The “undone” tuxedo pants at Christian Siriano gave way to boudoir-inspired waistbands this season. The look, teamed with delicate, lingerie-like tops and bralettes said, “I’m not quite finished getting ready for the party, but let’s just go out.” This blasé attitude carries over into the suiting that has trickled down to mainstream markets. Pants are baggy through the leg, with double waistbands made to emulate boxers. We saw similar styles on the runway at Proenza Schouler, with denim belt loops as the casual touch, and at Collina Strada, where lace-trimmed boxers protruded from appliquéd denim.