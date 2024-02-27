The “undone” tuxedo pants at Christian Siriano gave way to boudoir-inspired waistbands this season. The look, teamed with delicate, lingerie-like tops and bralettes said, “I’m not quite finished getting ready for the party, but let’s just go out.” This blasé attitude carries over into the suiting that has trickled down to mainstream markets. Pants are baggy through the leg, with double waistbands made to emulate boxers. We saw similar styles on the runway at Proenza Schouler, with denim belt loops as the casual touch, and at Collina Strada, where lace-trimmed boxers protruded from appliquéd denim.