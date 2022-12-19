4 Ways To Wear The Naked Dress Trend IRL

While naked dresses have been around since the ‘60s, right now we are living in the golden age of the see-through clothing trend. From Nensi Dojaka’s signature bodycon gowns and Tory Burch’s elegantly sheer separates to heritage houses like Prada, Saint Laurent, and Chanel offering elevated takes on the barely-there frock, the Spring 2023 runways were all about the return of the naked dress.
But while previously, the see-through dress trend seemed too daring to pull off by anyone who wasn’t an A-list celebrity (see: Cher, Rihanna, and Beyoncé), the red carpet staple has now made its way to street style and the shelves of mainstream stores everywhere. So much so that even the risk-averse minimalist in me was suddenly keen on testing out the trend in time for the holidays.
From pairing a completely transparent dress with a pantsuit to wearing a lace catsuit under a menswear-inspired blazer, in the last few weeks, I have worn the look everywhere from work to a holiday party. The takeaway? It’s more wearable IRL than the red carpet looks have led us to believe.
If you’re still unsure of how to wear the risque look without looking, well, completely naked, ahead, four ways to style the naked dress trend — with links to shop the products.
How To Style A Naked Dress: Over Underwear
This is the celebrity-approved way of wearing a naked dress. To feel more covered up, opt for a full-torso bustier and an uber-high-waisted brief or a boy short. Once you feel more comfortable with the look, you can swap the top and granny panties for a bra and low-rise underwear — or, if you are feeling more adventurous, a thong à la Zoë Kravitz at the 2022 Met Gala.
How To Style A Naked Dress: Over A Slip Dress
The easiest way to style a naked dress, this one calls for a nightslip or a tube dress to wear underneath. In addition to being foolproof, this technique is also the most comfortable as it prevents the skin from coming into contact with sequins or crystals which often adorn the festive look.
How To Style A Naked Dress: Underneath A Blazer
This trend isn’t just reserved for dresses. To emulate the see-through style without losing the comfort factor of pants, consider a lace jumpsuit or trousers which you can wear underneath an oversized blazer.
How To Style A Naked Dress: Over Pants
The return of the dress-over-pants trend arrived just in time to get in on the naked dressing fun. Take it a step further into workwear fashion territory by pairing a sheer dress with a pantsuit. Tip: To let the look shine, choose a vest over a full-sleeve blazer.
