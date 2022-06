Peeking Bras Are The Wearable Alternative To Thong Pants

With the Y2K fashion revival (which also gave permission for the comeback of thong pants ) the sartorial protagonist of 2022, it’s only natural that "naked dressing" continues to evolve. Unlike the whale tail though, the trend has grown up with the rest of us. Instead of visible bra straps and questionable DIY cut-outs, designers are elevating the peeking underwear trend to a look that's actually wearable outside of the house. It's also more comfortable than an exposed thong flossing your backside.