My Week In Whale Tails: What It’s Really Like Wearing A Visible Thong

I went into this experiment with two possible outcomes in mind: (1) I’d be met with catcalls that so many people, women especially, experience whenever they leave the house, whether their clothes are revealing or not; or (2) visible thong fashion would become a staple in my wardrobe for the summer of over-the-top dressing that’s ahead. And yet, neither ended up being true. I wasn’t catcalled by strangers in the street, nor did I walk around freely, embracing my bare-all bottoms. Instead, it was my own feelings of discomfort that led me to the realization that maybe whale tails ended back in ‘06 for a reason. Sure, they look great on red carpets and magazine covers in 2021. I even understand wearing them on Instagram, where it's easier to “pull something off” than it is IRL. But when it comes to Y2K trends to actually wear, I’ll happily stick with micro-minis.