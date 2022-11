I Enlisted A TikTok-Approved Stylist To Help Me Dress For Work

Somehow, even when I got some of the best corporate style lessons from my mother, I still can’t nail down the concept of getting dressed for work . This has been one of the main challenges of going back to an office after two years away. While I only go to the office one or two days a week, every day I do go fills my morning routine with anxiety over what to wear. If I put on heels, I look too overdressed. But if I wear sneakers , I might be too casual, the voice of my mother in my head, saying, “Sneakers have no place in an office.” And when I put on a blazer and walk into my overly modern office, packed full of creatives and where a casual dress code reigns, I’m paranoid to look like a parody of corporate life.