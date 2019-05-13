Skip navigation!
18 Canvas Sneakers To Paint The Town This Summer
by
Emily Ruane
More from Sneakers
Fashion
We're Totally Buggin' Over These Nostalgic 'Clueless' Sneakers
Mekita Rivas
May 13, 2019
Shopping
24 White Sneakers You Need To Dirty Up, ASAP
Ray Lowe
May 10, 2019
Fashion
LeBron James’ Latest Nike Sneaker Was Designed Exclusively By Women
Channing Hargrove
May 10, 2019
Paid Content
This Smart Running Shoe Makes Treadmill Minutes Feel Like Seconds
Don't you hate it when you're 20 minutes into a workout but when you look down, only 37 seconds have actually passed? This phenomenon, which crosses every
by
Chelsea Peng
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
Okay, friends. At this point in our relationship with Mr. Kanye Omari West, we know that if there is anything that Kanye loves more than Kanye, it's a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Everlane's New Sustainable Sneakers Will Be Everywhere This ...
Update: Tread by Everlane is officially ready to shop. Scroll down to get your pair today. Everlane never shies away from a challenge. Last October, the
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
This Recycled Textiles Keds Collaboration Is Super Limited & Sell...
Over the years, Keds has provided a (literal) canvas for some of our favorite artists and designers — in recent memory alone, Kate Spade, Dusen Dusen
by
Emily Ruane
Workout Clothes
Training For A Race? These Are The Shoes You Need
They say that you're supposed to get a fresh new pair of workout shoes every 300 to 500 miles that you run or every six months, and that's not just
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
Adidas Just Launched
Game Of Thrones
-Inspired Running Shoes
If you’ve spent the past few months binging Game of Thrones to pass time during treadmill or elliptical workouts, this latest sneaker drop will make you
by
Cory Stieg
Paid Content
4 Sneaker-Based Spring Outfits For Every Kind Of Girl-On-The-Go
A major condition of female empowerment is freedom of choice, whether that's deciding between celeriac soup and marshmallow cereal for dinner or having
by
Chelsea Peng
Workout Clothes
11 Workout Sneakers That Cost Less Than $100
Something about seeing a fresh pair of workout shoes can bring out the Carrie Bradshaw-meets-sneaker-head in all of us. You might not need a new pair of
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
Nike Free Is Back — Here's What They Feel Like In Workouts
In the past year or so, it seemed like chunky sneakers were back for good. From fashion to fitness, the thick and almost orthopedic throwback kicks were
by
Cory Stieg
Paid Content
Why This 100-Year-Old Sneaker Is Still A Symbol Of Female Empower...
Here's one for the "I was today years old when I learned" list: In 1916, Keds was the first company to make sneakers for women. Fast-forward to today —
by
Chelsea Peng
Running
Everything You Need If You're Training For A Race
Training for a running race is often a matter of managing several different checklists. You have to make sure you sign up in time to score a bib, follow
by
Cory Stieg
Shopping
The Best Shoes For Every Music Festival Scenario
It’s that time of year, friends — the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival is soon to descend on Indio, CA for a two-weekend-long orgy of music,
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Vans' New ComfyCush Collection Combines Style & Comfort Like...
Your favorite nostalgic sneaker brand just got a whole lot better. The original action shoe label that brought you Avril Lavigne-approved checkerboard
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Jetting Off For The Long Weekend? These Are The Shoes You Should ...
While we might still be caught up in ensuring that Valentine's Day goes off without a hitch, by the time your head hits the pillow tomorrow night, it'll
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
I Love Ugly Sneakers & I Don't Care What You Think
For as long as I can remember, I've had a soft spot for shoes that most people would call "not beautiful." In the sixth grade, I was the proud wearer of
by
Lisa Trautmann
Workout Clothes
The Sneakers You Need For Every Type Of Workout
When you're in the market for a new workout sneaker, there are obviously a lot of factors that come into play, including whether they'd look good in a gym
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
6 Sneaker Colors You're About To See Everywhere
Once upon a time, shoe color options were limited. Our feet were enrobed in a safe black or brown, and for most, choosing a colorful shoe felt
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
This Up-&-Coming Music Star Is Changing The Game With Her Style
For all the conversations surrounding the lack of women in the music industry, singer and rapper RillyRil, aka Jaleh, is out to do something about the
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Stylist Just Created Your Next Fave O...
Dianne Garcia, the go-to stylist for Kendrick Lamar, SZA and other Top Dawg Entertainment artists, is now bringing her magic to the masses via a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Every Fashion Collab Die-Hard Disney Fans Need To Know
It's not just you. Mickey Mouse has been everywhere lately – even more than usual for the universally beloved rodent. In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday
by
Ray Lowe
Workout Clothes
Everyone From Oprah To Kris Jenner Is Raving About These Workout ...
When both of our make-believe moms, Oprah and Kris Jenner, are hyping up the same pair of workout sneakers, you know that they've got to be legit — and
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Shop The Reebok Sneakers Matthew Adams Dolan Put On The Runway
In September, Matthew Adams Dolan explored what Americana meant to him during his spring 2019 runway show, presenting '90s activewear, neons, and major
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Reebok Announces Cardi B Partnership “Years In The Making”
Cardi B tried to tell us, in between setting the record straight on who had which sponsorship deal first — she or Nicki Minaj — that she was working
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
We Found A Prada Shoe Worth Its Price Tag
Let's throw it back for a second: It was in 2015 that Dior released its Fusion sneaker. A first of its kind, the luxury sneaker dominated street style.
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Off-White Beats Out Gucci & Nike As The World's Hottest Fash...
Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed its quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season and breaking down
by
Channing Hargrove
Fitness
Do You Need Special Sneakers For Lifting Weights?
Olympic weightlifters, CrossFitters, and most lifters you come across in the weight room tend to wear lots of accessories — like bulky belts, gloves,
by
Cory Stieg
Dedicated Feature
These 3 Women Have All Created A Stage For Themselves — & They&#x...
As Shakespeare once proclaimed, “All the world’s a stage.” And for three NYC-based movers and shakers — Met Opera dancer Lake Escobosa, DJ Cosmo,
by
Jinnie Lee
