Sustainable Shoe Brand Cariuma Launches A Slip-On Sneaker

We're all about bringing you the latest and greatest innovations in the green shoe world. From Sylven's vegan, apple-leather creations to Reformation's fully recyclable sneakers, our environmentally conscious shoe coverage really runs the gamut. Another one of our favorites is the popular sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma. Its OCA Low even won Best White Canvas Sneaker in our 2020 Most Valuable Product (MVP) awards. So if you’ve been impressed with the brand’s offerings in the past, you’re in for a treat! After many requests, Cariuma has officially launched a slip-on sneaker to help you fill in any gaps in your shoe collection.
The Slip-On Skate Pro is a lace-less style crafted with skateboarders in mind; however, it is totally perfect for casual wear. Rubber reinforces the front of the shoe, creating a unique rip-resistant toe area to protect the foot, while the style is versatile enough to be worn with anything from vibrant, colorful dresses to your go-to pair of blue jeans. Comfort and longevity of wear were clearly priorities, as these kicks were designed with a snug arch fit and cushioning in the sole for extra support.
Cariuma's rise to popularity over the last few years has a lot to do with the brand’s viral OCA Low sneakers, which have over 15,000 reviews raving about their otherworldly comfort and unmatchable versatility. Now with the release of the slip-on style skate sneaker, Cariuma further secures a foothold in the sustainable shoe market.
While it's nice to have a well-made, sustainable shoe, Cariuma has made a conscious effort to give back to the planet by helping to revive ecosystems by planting trees. The brand has pledged to plant two trees for every pair of shoes sold. While this type of offering isn't completely new in the retail landscape, Cariuma intentionally created its own in-house reforestation program that works with locals and indigenous folks in Brazil.
Whether you want a new pair of sneaks to coast down a seaside boardwalk or just something easy, simple, and stylish for year-round wear, the Slip-on Skate Pro is worth checking out. You can now choose from five go-with-everything colorways in sizes 5 to 13 on the Cariuma site.
