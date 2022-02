Here’s A Sweet Exclusive Discount On Apple-Leather Vegan Shoes

New-York based Sylven was founded in 2017 by Casey Dworkin , a 15-year veteran of the footwear and accessories industry. (If the mention of a sustainable leather alternative has already sold you on the footwear brand, proceed straight to the brand’s website and plug in our exclusive discount code,foryour Sylven purchase.) While the small-batch operation originally launched with animal leather, the company has since shifted to fully producing all their shoe styles with apple leather , a vegan and lower-impact material made from organic food waste in Italy. “I'm such a huge fan of apple leather,” Dworkin explains. As a designer that has always prioritized sustainability, I love that I finally found a vegan leather option that isn't fully plastic that actually looks and feels like the real deal.”The designer’s switch to non-plastic vegan leather is a small compromise embedded within a complex environmental issue. Although unprocessed animal hides are biodegradable, the pre-manufacturing tanning and dyeing treatment of the material requires a menu of hazardous chemicals that heavily pollute water systems . While advances in “vegan” leather substitutes have helped to curb the use of the genuine stuff, these materials frequently employ plastic-based materials such as PVC and polyurethane — making it counterproductive as an eco-friendly alternative to real leather From her brand's earliest days, Dworkin was committed to innovative sustainable materials and practices, as well as prioritizing small-batch production using both natural (wheat, barley, and coconut) and recycled materials. When she landed on a high-quality, sustainable vegan leather alternative to the genuine Italian leather she'd always used, Dworkin knew she had to make the switch. The apple leather manufacturer and the shoe factory are also both located in Italy in close proximity to each other, making the creation of a Sylven shoe a local operation in addition to a more eco-friendly one.